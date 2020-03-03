Security outside Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's residence increased

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The security outside Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's residence has been increased on Tuesday after some miscreants attacked MP's residence in the evening.

"We had received a complaint regarding abuse and vandalisation by four people at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (which is attached to his residence)," the Delhi Police said.

They also said that the accused persons wanted the staff to connect them with the MP via phone. However, the demand was declined, the police added.

The Office of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Delhi residence of Chowdhury was attacked by miscreants around 5:30 pm today. The house staff was also thrashed by miscreants.

Speaking at a press conference, Chowdhury said, "We are asking for discussion in the Parliament because it is exceptional circumstances. The Parliament should give priority to discussion on this issue where riots and arson have taken place in Delhi. That is also why we give adjournment motion."

"The govt is saying that it will discuss but it is leaving it to the Speaker, while the Speaker is saying that discussion will be done only after peace is maintained. The govt is saying that discussion will be held after Holi but why to wait till then why can't the discussion take place now," he questioned. (ANI)

