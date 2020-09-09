Security personnel dies by suicide at barrack in Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A security personnel named Tek Bahadur Thapa died by suicide in his barrack in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He died by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles, Rashtrapati Bhawan. His colleagues shifted him to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment where he was declared dead.

On preliminary inquiry it has been found that he was suffering from acute pain and high blood pressure, Delhi Police said.

Proceedings under section 174 of CrPC are being conducted in South Avenue police station. (ANI)

