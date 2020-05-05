Security personnel in Srinagar pay respect to 3 CRPF jawans killed in terrorist attack in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Security personnel on Tuesday paid their last respect to CRPF's jawans who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Personnel chanted, "Shaheed Ashwani Kumar Yadav amar rahein, Shaheed C Chandrasekar amar rahein, Shadeed Santosh Kumar Mishra amar rahein".

Three CRPF personnel lost their lives while seven others were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.

In the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised. (ANI)








