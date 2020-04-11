Security personnel, medical staff present in Delhi's Nizamuddin area amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, security personnel and medical staff were present at the Nizamuddin West area of Delhi on Saturday.

Members of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) were also seen wearing full-body protective gears.

Delhi_2.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

Delhi_story.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

The Nizamuddin area is one of the 30 areas in Delhi, which have been declared a containment zone as a precautionary measure to combat coronavirus.

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering.

Earlier on Friday, SDMC had conducted a sanitisation drive outside Markaz in Nizamuddin area in order to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 903. Till now, 25 people have either been cured or discharged, while 13 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6,565 active cases of the virus. So far, 642 patients have been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

