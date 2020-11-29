Security personnel posted at Singhu border as farmers' protest continue

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Security has been increased at Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana as farmers decided to continue their protest against the three new farm laws on Sunday. Some of the protesters are expected to conduct a meeting before noon today to discuss their next strategy.

While some farmers have moved to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area on the outskirts of the national capital, many remain undecided on heading to the site, allocated to them by Delhi Police to hold their protests. Thousands of farmers are still hunkered down at various border entry points into Delhi deciding that they'll continue their protest at the border and won't go anywhere else.

"They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now. Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," said Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi.

At the Ghaziabad-Delhi border protesting farmers questioned why they were being appealed to shift their demonstration to "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to ANI.

The farmers further said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had late on Saturday reached out to the farmers and appealed to them to continue with their protest at the Burari ground, the site allocated to them. He said the government was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.

He said that the Centre was even prepared to hold talks before December 3. Earlier Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited them for talks on December 3.

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers to hold their protest. While some hundreds of them moved to the ground on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through Tikri border, there are thousands of other farmers who are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.

The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. After a standoff with police on Thursday and Friday with protestors braving tear gas and water cannons as they pushed to enter Delhi, they were finally given permission to enter Delhi late on Friday.

Tikri border with Haryana was opened to enable the farmers to proceed to Nirankari Samagam Ground. (ANI)