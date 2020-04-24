Security personnel sustains injuries in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): A security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists here in Kulgam on Friday, police said.

Earlier in the day, the police constable who was abducted from Shirpora village in Kulgam was safely rescued, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In the encounter, two terrorists were neutralised.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

