Security situation in J-K improved since August 2019 leading to decline in terrorist incidents: Centre

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved greatly since August 2019 leading to a significant decline in terrorist incidents, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Rai informed that the union territory has reported a total of 206 terrorist incidents this year till December 5 as compared to 417 incidents in 2018.

Further, the MoS listed the steps taken by the Government to boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir.



"A total of 53 projects pertaining to 15 ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crores in various sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development etc., out of which 21 projects have been completed or substantially completed and the remaining 32 projects are at an advanced stage of progress," Rai said.

He also said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved a business revival package of Rs. 1,352.99 Crores on September 25, 2020.

"During the year 2020-21, as many as 1,289 road construction works were completed at a cost of Rs 1,638 crore. The construction work of 14,500 km of road has been completed so far under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, which has connected about 2,000 places," he added.

The MoS Home stated, "Work is under progress on one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) each in Jammu and Kashmir Divisions at the cost of Rs 2,000 crores each besides 7 other medical colleges in the union territory."

"Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu have been made functional and the power projects are being fast-tracked and Generation capacity of 2,500 MW is to be added by 2025," he added. (ANI)

