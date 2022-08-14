Security stepped up in J-K to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Aiming to ensure the safety of citizens during the Independence Day celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has heightened the security arrangements with the use of drones and patrolling in the area, according to an official.

The official expressed confidence in the smooth celebrations of the 75th year of Independence "smoothly".

"Security arrangements have been made. Drones are being used. Patrolling is on. Covert and overt surveillance is also on. We are confident that the Independence Day celebrations would go smoothly," said Rayees Bhat, SSP, Baramulla.

Meanwhile, Additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar said that three-tiered security has been provided across the district headquarters ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

"Across district headquarters, including in the Srinagar city. There is three-tiered security. Drones are being used. Surveillance is on. Frisking has been stepped up. The smooth movement of people should be ensured by the police," he said.



As India celebrates 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has planned a series of special events to mark the glorious occasion.

India is all set to commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year with celebrations around the theme - 'Nation First, Always First'.

However, in Kashmir, the occasion is also special because the UT and central authorities have been making zealous efforts to usher in a new era of development and harmony. After the abrogation of Article 370, strong efforts are being made to attract investment and boost employment in the region.

However, to foil inimical designs, security arrangements have also been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area. The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion. The rally was arranged as part of the ongoing "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations saw numerous participants from across the region.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (ANI)

