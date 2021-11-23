Security strengthened at Shimla railway station amid threats from terror organisations

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The authorities of the Shimla railway station in Himachal Pradesh have strengthened the security and safety measures on Kalka-Shimla railways.

This comes in wake of the recent reports of threats from terror organizations earlier this month naming temples and railway stations including the Shimla railway station, sources said.

In a bid to avoid any terrorist activity, the Railway authorities in Shimla has taken serious note of the threats and has alerted the state police.



The Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station Joginder Singh told ANI that recently they had conducted a special meeting of the different departments of the railways in Shimla railway station and took the decision to strengthen the security and safety measures at the station.

"Our security forces including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are already on alert. In the meeting, we decided to push patrolling even more and regulate it in a better manner. We have also decided to make people aware of reporting suspicious articles," he said.

The local police deployed in Shimla Heritage Railway Station are checking the passengers and luggage at the station on the arrival of each train. The police deployed here do not want to take any chances.

Railway Police Head Constable Shiv Kumar said, "Following threats, we have become more vigilant. We are checking suspicious articles on platforms, inside trains and even under the seats. People are cooperative."



The passengers arriving here through the Kalka-Shimla trains are pleased as they feel safe to travel on the train.

"I am glad that the security has been beefed up. We feel safer," said Sayaad, a tourist.

Six trains are operational on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway currently, which are the first preference of tourists arriving in Shimla.

The Kalka-Shimla railway section of Indian railways is a source of attraction for tourists. The heritage status and the toy train on the narrow gauge line of 2 feet 6 inches draws the attention of domestic and foreign tourists.

The Kalka Shimla railway line was declared UNESCO's world heritage line in 2008. It has been a great tourist attraction after this and the heritage Museum is preserving this history here. (ANI)