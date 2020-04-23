Security tightened at Delhi-Ghaziabad border amid lockdown

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The police have tightened security on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to check the movement of vehicles amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Since morning policemen were seen stopping vehicles to check the travel passes of commuters rendering essential services.

The orders to seal the Ghaziabad borders were issued by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday, in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken after six people who had come from the national capital tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)