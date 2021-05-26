Security tightened at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of protest to mark six months of anti-farm laws agitation

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Security has been tightened at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of a protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday to mark the six months of farmers' protests against Central agriculture laws.

People were seen gathered in the morning at the border area to protest against the three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020.

The protest comes even as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are observing a lockdown due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

"We urge people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour & not to demonstrate any kind of gathering. Any kind of illegal activity or entry will not be permitted at borders. Action will be taken against those breaking laws", said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

On Republic Day, this year, the protests led to violence in the national capital in which scores of people were injured. Agitators had also gathered at the Red Fort to protest against the Central agri laws.



On May 20, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to observe May 26 as a 'Black Day For Democracy'.

"That is the day PM Narendra Modi led Government took oath of office in 2014 and then again on 30th May in 2019. 26th May is the day when the Chalo Dilli Kisan Andolan completes six months. It is also the day when the All India Strike called by the Central Trade Unions becomes six months old," read an official release by the SKM.

Following this call, several leaders from various political parties offered to support the protests.

"We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle," read the joint statement issued by 12 major opposition parties.

The joint statement was signed by opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi (Congress), HD Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), MK Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

