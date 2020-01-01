Security tightened at Koregaon Bhima on battle anniversary, Maha Dy CM Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar pay visit

Koregaon Bhima (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Aji Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle, on Wednesday.

Thousands of people visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Speaking to reporters, Prakash Ambedkar said that some people were planning for riots during the event about which the police have been informed.

"Some people were planning for riots. The police have been informed about it," he said and added, "The government has made good arrangements this time. I appreciate it."

Heavy security deployment has been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the event. As many as 10,000 police officers, over 500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone cameras are keeping strong vigil on the event.

Pune District administration has pressed 250 buses to carry the visitors while 50 other buses have been kept in reserve.

Land spread on 250 acres at 15 different places has been earmarked for parking, Pune DM Naval Kishor said, adding that high mast lights have been installed for proper lighting.

"We have tried to instil a sense of confidence about security and safety in the surrounding villages. Water, toilet, medical aid, and other all facilities have been made for the visitors. We have kept in view all aspect and we have managed the crowd very efficiently," Kishor said.

Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Last week, police issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide to prohibit them from entering the district for allegedly instigating riots and attempt to murder in 2018 event. (ANI)

