Security tightened in Haryana following JeM threat letter

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police have intensified security arrangements in and around railway stations across Haryana, days after Rohtak railway police received a threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The police on Tuesday said that intensive checking was being carried out in trains passing through the railway stations in the state. "Elaborate manpower has been deputed to ensure proper monitoring in and around the railway stations," said the police.

Speaking to media persons here, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said the police have also started checking vehicle parked outside the railway stations as a precautionary measure.

"The police force is taking extra precautions in view of the threat. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are conducting joint operations to search for any suspicious elements within the premises of railway stations," said Virk.

He further said the GRP and the RPF were conducting a joint drive at the railway stations to instill a sense of security among passengers.

Rohtak Railway Superintendent Yashpal Meena received the threat letter on September 14, the police said.

In the purported letter sent by JeM terrorist Masood Ahmed from Karachi, the terrorist group has threatened to blow up 12 railway stations including that in Rohtak, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, and temples on October 8.

In February this year, JeM had orchestrated Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)

