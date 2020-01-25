Security tightened in Rameswaram ahead of R-Day

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Rameswaram ahead of 71st Republic Day with Pamban Railway line and bridge being monitored by armed security personnel, round the clock.

Police have been directed to stay alert in the region.

As Pamban Railway line and bridge has been kept under 24 hours circular firearms protection, police officials were seen patrolling at the railway tracks.

"Strong Police Protection has been set up. The Pamban Railway line and Railway Bridge is under heavy police protection on the orders of Railway Police Officers on the occasion of the Republic Day Celebrations," Ganesan, Railway Police told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also said that a multi-layered security layout will be in place for the main celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday. (ANI)

