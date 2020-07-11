Security tightened in UP for lockdown till July 13

Lucknow/Ghaziabad/Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Security has been tightened across the state as the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh began from Friday night.

In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state, which will come into force from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on July 13.

"This is not lockdown. Some restrictions have been imposed for a purpose. We will implement the order. We are alert. We do this daily. But for three days we will it with more activeness," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey told ANI.

Police have up barricades and cops are out in the night to ensure strict compliance of lockdown rules.

"In Meerut range, all officials are ensuring that all orders of the Chief Secretary are followed. Today Chief Minister also gave directions. We will prohibit all except those which have been exempted from lockdown," Inspector General Meerut, Praveen Kumar

Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that there is no prohibition on the opening of religious places during the lockdown in the State from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13.

"All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate," said Uttar Pradesh Government in the lockdown order.

As many 1,347 new COVID19 positive cases and 27 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 11,024 and death toll at 889. (ANI)