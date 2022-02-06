Security was never in agenda of previous governments in UP rather they were threat to people: Adityanath

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Unleashing a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that security was never in the agenda of previous governments in the state since they themselves were a threat to it during their tenures.

Adityanath was addressing a 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvaad' in Mathura ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

"Security was not a part of agenda of previous governments. It was because there was no other threat to security except they themselves," said Adityanath while addressing the people.

He slammed the Samajwadi Party and alleged that it gave patronage to goons during its tenure in the state.

"The first-ever riot under Samajwadi Party was in 2012 in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura and the last one was in Jawahar Bagh in which innocent policemen were martyred. Criminals and goons were given patronage by the ones in power, who used them for conducting their illegal activities. That is why, previous governments were silent on them."



Adityanath said that such anarchy prevailed during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party that nobody wanted to come to the state back then.

"After 5 pm, businessmen would close their establishments. Daughters could not go to school, women could not go to bazaars. Those who ventured out of their homes were not sure whether they would return alive," he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that things had changed for the better during the last five years during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Every daughter is safe, every sister is safe, every mother is safe. Cows are safe. A lavish Kumbh fair is being organised. 700 riots occurred during the Samajwadi Party's tenure but no riots occurred in the tenure of the double-engine government. Ayodhya and Kashi are being developed. The government is making sure that the Brij region is not deprived of the development either," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

