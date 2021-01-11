Sedition case: Bombay HC extends protection to Kangana Ranaut from arrest till Jan 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the protection to actor Kangana Ranaut from arrest till January 25, in connection with a sedition case filed against her.

The high court was hearing the petition filed by actor Ranaut seeking to quash FIR filed against her in Bandra Police station.



The court has adjourned the hearing till January 25, giving relief to sisters -- Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel from any coercive action against them by police.

Earlier, a case was filed in Bandra police station against the sisters and they both were booked for objectionable comments on social media.

The court has further asked the original complainant to file a reply to Kangana's plea seeking to quash the FIR. (ANI)

