Sedition case: SC asks Centre, Himachal Pradesh to respond to Vinod Dua's plea

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notice to the Union of India, and the state of Himachal Pradesh and has sought a detailed reply on veteran journalist Vinod Dua's petition. The judicature has given two weeks notice to file the responses.

The next date of hearing of the matter has been scheduled for July 6.

In a special hearing, the top court granted relief to journalist Dua against any coercive action from Himachal Pradesh police till next hearing date with a condition that he will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe in the sedition case over his YouTube show.

Dua is accused of making certain statements in his YouTube program, the Vinod Dua show, which were allegedly of the nature to incite communal hatred and may lead to a breach of peace and communal disharmony. (ANI)

