Sedition charges should be imposed on those involved in illegal mining in border areas: Punjab Governor

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said sedition charges should be imposed against those involved in illegal mining in border areas.

"Without the involvement of some people from our villages, cross-border smuggling can't happen," said the Punjab governor.

Questioning the role of police, he said, "Some police personnel are also involved. Those officers deployed in the same place for 10-15 years should be transferred. Local committees should be formed in border villages to keep a check. "

Earlier, at a press conference on Monday, he said that issues of drugs and illegal mining are two of the gravest concerns pertaining to the state of Punjab.

"If you want to know Punjab, then you have to roam in Punjab. In the last 3 months, I have held 23 meetings in 23 districts. The drug issue comes in front which comes from Pakistan. Pakistan cannot directly fight with India, so it is making India weak through drugs," said the Governor.

"Unfortunately, a few villagers living near the borders have also joined them. Most of the drugs are found in Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab. We will hold a meeting with all the agencies and the Chief secretary on how to stop it," the Governor added.



The Punjab Governor also talked about the illegal mining issue and called it a matter of deepest concern. "Illegal mining issue is a matter of great concern which is happening in the border area. Because of this, the bunkers of the army are getting destroyed, which is a matter of highest concern," said Purohit.

"Strict action will be taken against whoever is behind it. He should be accused of treason. To stop these activities, we have talked to all the district officers and told them Civil Defense Committee should be created in every village," Purohit said.

The Punjab Governor also praised the Agnipath scheme saying, "Agnipath is a good platform for any youngster who is going towards drugs. Youth joining Agnipath will also get rid of unemployment. He will become a brave soldier, get money, and will also get away from drugs."

"I have only one dream that whenever I go from here, people remember me as someone who had come to stop the drugs issue," the Punjab Governor said. (ANI)







