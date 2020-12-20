Seeing no headway in talks with Government: Farmer Unions

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): As the farmers' protest entered 25th day on Sunday around 40 farmers' unions have been demanding a complete repeal of the recently passed three farm laws while several rounds of talks between the government and farmers' leaders have failed to break the deadlock.

The unions have stated that they are not seeing any pragmatic changes from government's side.

Manjit Singh Rai, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at Singhu border told ANI, "The government is delaying our matter unnecessarily. They should have repealed the laws by now and send the farmers back to their homes. Although the government has stated that before the new year begins there would be a solution, however pragmatically speaking, we are not seeing anything hopeful or even close to that."

In addition, Manjit said, "It is getting colder each day and adversities of elderly people are increasing. Government has adopted the policy of talking big in front of the media but in reality, nothing much has changed."

Till date, more than 25 farmers who participated in the protest died following various health conditions.

Farmer's protest has gained massive support from the state of Punjab with several people helping voluntarily at various borders across Delhi.

Along with several sections of the society several opposition parties came out in support of farmers.

"Would also like to add, that this movement is not limited to one state or one community. From across the country, people have joined us be it Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other such states," said Rai on the issue of the massive support from other states.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)