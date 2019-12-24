Seelampur violence case: Accused moves Karkardooma Court for medical treatment

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): One of the accused in connection with Seelampur violence case on Tuesday moved an application in Karkardooma Court for medical treatment here.

The court has directed the jail superintendent to provide medical treatment and file a report by December 25.

The application moved by counsel Zakir Raja, on behalf accused Moinuddin, informed that the accused is in judicial custody now and he has serious injuries on his right hand which require immediate medical attention. The application also stated that the accused may require plastic surgery of the hand.

On December 17, protestors pelted stone at the policemen in the Seelampur area of the north-east Delhi when they were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

They also set several motorcycles on fire and vandalised three buses as well as two police posts.

Subsequently, the Delhi police detained as many as 14 people in connection with Seelampur violence and sent all of them to 14 days judicial custody on December 18. (ANI)

