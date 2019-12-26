Seelampur violence case: Jail authorities submit medical treatment report of an accused

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Mandoli Central Jail authorities on Thursday submitted a report regarding the medical treatment of one of the accused in the Seelampur violence case.

The reply was filed by jail officials on the direction of Karkardooma Court while hearing the plea of one of the accused Moinuddin seeking medical treatment.

The jail authorities in their report have stated that the accused Moinuddin, who was brought in Mandoli Jail on December 20, suffered blast injury on his right hand. Thereafter, Jail hospital gave him the medical treatment as per requirement.

The accused was referred to ortho emergency GTB Hospital on December 23 after he complained of pain in the right hand. After being treated in the GTB Hospital, he was discharged and thereafter he was examined in Jail hospital on December 26 and provided treatment as per the requirement.

The jail official said that after treatment, his vitals were found to be within normal limits and his condition is stable. He is further scheduled for a check-up at GTB Hospital on December 27.

After jail officials filed the reply, Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar listed the matter for further hearing on December 28.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 14 people after a protest in Seelampur area against the citizenship law, turned violent on December 17.

Subsequently, the court had sent them for 14-days judicial custody.

The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalized three buses during the protests.

They were staging a protest against the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

