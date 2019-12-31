Seemapuri protest: Police transfers case to SIT, matter to be heard on Jan 6

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the case pertaining to violence in Delhi's Seemapuri area to a special investigating team (SIT).

A Delhi court had arrested eleven people in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area of North East Delhi in mid-December.

They were then sent to 14-days judicial custody with a right to avail the bail on December 21.

The court today slated the matter for January 6 for hearing on their bail petition. Assistant Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh also sought medical reports of injured policemen from the Investigation Officer (IO) on the next date of hearing.

One of the accused claimed to be a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor.

The observations were made on the basis of the reports of the test submitted yesterday following which it said that his bail plea will be heard on the basis of merit on January 6.

On December 28, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna told the court that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence cannot be charged with Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

