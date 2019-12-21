Seemapuri violence: Court directs police station to allow detainees to meet lawyer

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday directed Seemapuri's station house officer (SHO) to allow the lawyers to meet people who were detained in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the area.

The protest against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent near the Seemapuri area yesterday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh sustained injuries during the incident.

Protests and agitations have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Protesters are demanding the scrapping of the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians, fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India. (ANI)

