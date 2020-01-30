Seer accused of raping two minor girls in Panchkula Ashram

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 30 : In an incident which puts humanity to shame, two minor girls were raped by a seer of an Ashram here.

The incident was reported from an Ashram in the Kalka area of Panchkula.

The seer has been charged with raping the minor girls for three days in succession. The girls had come here from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The police have registered the statements of the victims and got their medical tests done.

The police are now making efforts to nab the accused.

