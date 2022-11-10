Seer arrested for allegedly attempting 'unnatural sex' with 10-year-old boy in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): A seer was arrested for allegedly attempting 'unnatural sex' with a ten-year-old boy at a temple in Silawat Pura locality under Chhatripura police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Thursday.

The accused seer has been identified as Parmatma Das, a resident of Rishikesh.



Pawan Singhal, in charge of Chhatripura police station, said that the accused seer saw the boy at a temple of goddess Lakshmi in the locality and took him to a vacant room constructed above the temple and started misbehaving with him. The victim was aware of the good touch and bad touch, as a result, he somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the seer. After that he informed his mother about the incident, he added.

The family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused seer.

Singhal further said that soon after the incident, the seer escaped from the spot. The police registered a case under section 377, 511 of the IPC and POCSO act and arrested the accused seer from an ashram in the city. Further investigation into the matter was on, he added. (ANI)

