Seer Jaya Mrityunjaya continues protest in Bengaluru over demand for 2A category reservation to Panchamasali Lingayat community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): Panchamasali Lingayat seer Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji continued a protest, along with other members of the community, in Bengaluru over the demand for a 2A reservation for the community.

On Friday, Police detained Seer Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami of the Panchamasali Lingyat community for staging a protest outside Karnataka Chief Minister's residence. The Swamiji and his supporters were protesting over the long-standing demands of reservation for the community in education and Government jobs.

Members of the community, led by Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji were holding a protest in front of CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Haveri today over "lack of clarity" in the reservation to the community.



The community members were protesting against the failure of the government to implement the promised reservation of the community in the 2A category (OBC).

"CM had promised and swore on his mother that he will give 2A reservation on Dec 29. We asked for 2A reservation but they gave 2D. CM made a mistake by swearing on his mother. So we're doing satyagraha in front of CM's house for one day," said Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji while speaking to reporters during the protest.

The religious guru also said, "The Karnataka CM has betrayed the trust of the people of Karnataka. He is a corrupt politician who did not fulfil his promise."

There has been a massive uproar among the members of the Lingayat Community over the detention of the sage. (ANI)

