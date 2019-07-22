Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to ANI on Monday in Dehradun. Photo/ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to ANI on Monday in Dehradun. Photo/ANI

Seized benami properties will be put to public use: Uttarakhand CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:53 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The seized benami properties will be put to public use, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.
Chief Minister Rawat, while responding to the government's decision to enact legislation on benami properties, told ANI: "The seized properties will be put to public use. For example, if there is a need for schools, then we will use it for schools. Otherwise, it will be auctioned."
The Chief Minister said the government aims to unmask the persons who have made illicit wealth through black money and benami transactions.
"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Through this law, we will unmask those who have made illicit wealth through black money and benami properties," he said.
The Chief Minister revealed that he has instructed the Chief Secretary to start working on the legislation so that it can be enacted at the earliest.
Chief Minister Rawat had announced the decision of the government at a function on Sunday here.
The recent decision has also drawn positive reactions from the general public.
Chairman of HESKO Dr Anil Joshi said: "It is a historical step. Everyone should support the Chief Minister as corruption is the biggest stumbling block for development in our state."
Upendra Arora, a Dehradun-based businessman, also praised the decision but expects strict enforcement by the government.
"On the surface, it looks promising but proper enforcement of the legislation is even more important," he said.
The Union Government has already enacted Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, which empowers specified authorities to provisionally attach benami properties which can eventually be confiscated and also punish the persons who are found guilty of the offence of benami transaction by the competent court. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:58 IST

Jammu-Kashmir: Army jawan killed in Pak ceasefire violation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Surnderbani sector here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:50 IST

Etah: Police raid illegal arms factory, 2 arrested

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, July 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by Marhara Police on Monday in a raid at an illegal arms factory in Marhara police station area. Around 20 ready-to-use pistols, live cartridges and tools used in the manufacture of pistols were recovered from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:49 IST

Hasan's statement sad, but who is responsible for it: Azam Khan

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan on Monday said the statements issued by Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan were "sad" but blamed others for creating the "situation" in which the MLA had to issue such statements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:44 IST

UP Police announces crackdown on land mafia, will form action...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar on Monday announced a crackdown on land mafia and said that an action plan will be formed within a week in these cases.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:40 IST

France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): France and Germany on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:35 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on plea seeking shutdown of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and all states on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking shutdown of unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Surat Girl has her 'Var Ghoda' for 'Diksha' in Tendulkar's Ferrari

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 22 (ANI): The wish of a 17-year-old girl was fulfilled on Monday as she had her "Var Ghoda" ceremony in Sachin Tendulkar's red Ferrari here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

WB: DRI arrests one person for smuggling, recovers cigarettes...

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested one person in Siliguri here for allegedly smuggling over 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.05 crore to Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

6 girls flee residential school after allegedly forced to clean...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), July 22 (ANI): Six girls, students of the Kasturba Gandhi Residential school who were found missing from the premises of the school on Monday were traced from a nearby village and brought back today itself. The minor girls accused the hostel warden of forcing them to clean t

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:12 IST

2,85,381 pilgrims visited Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:09 IST

Assam: Floods threaten wildlife at Kaziranga National Park

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park continues to battle the mayhem unleashed by floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:07 IST

BJP General Secretary Rao accuses Congress-JD(S) of murdering democracy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka of murdering democracy by repeatedly postponing the trust vote in the state Legislative Assembly.

Read More
iocl