Seizure worth over Rs 44 crore made ahead of Assembly polls in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura, a seizure worth Rs 44 crore has been made which includes cash, drugs and freebies, state Chief Electoral Officer, Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the CEO said that an adequate number of force has been deployed across the state to ensure a fair election and to avert any untoward incident during the polling which is slated to take place on February 16.

"More than 250 nakas have been set up across the state. From today we've sealed the borders with Assam and Mizoram. So far we have made seizures worth over Rs 44 crore. This includes cash, drugs, gold & freebies," Dinkarrao said.

"Our aim is to conduct elections in a fair and transparent manner and for this adequate force has been deployed. Tomorrow is the last day for campaigning," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is putting in efforts to retain power in the state, for which the party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda are campaigning in the state.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Agartala on Monday, hit out at the Congress-Left alliance, saying that they have pushed the state to the brink of destruction.

"The first condition for development is the rule of law and order. The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation wherein cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life. The Left had treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings," PM Modi said, adding that only the Bharatiya Janata Party brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura.

The PM further said that the opposition alliance in the state will never develop Tripura.

"I want to remind the people of Tripura about one thing, the Left and the Congress can never develop Tripura and want the people of Tripura to remain poor. They have only one agenda i.e. filling their coffers," PM Modi said.

This was the PM's second visit within a week to the state which is set to go to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2. (ANI)

