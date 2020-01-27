Seizures worth around Rs 39 cr made since model code came into force in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs/ narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 38.64 crore ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 6, officials said on Monday.

This includes Rs 7.39 crore of cash. The total amount of liquor seized during the period is 52363.08 litres which is worth Rs 1,36,90, 550. The total amount of drugs/narcotics seized is 135.64297 kg which is worth Rs 4,66,53,500.

Total precious metal seized (gold, silver, ornaments etc) is worth Rs 24,74,90,000. The total items/freebies seized (laptops, cookers, sarees etc) during this period is worth Rs 47,00,000.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly Election, 2015, the overall seizure worth of Rs 2,42,79, 766 was made which included Rs 42,38,500 cash. (ANI)

