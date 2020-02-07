Seizures worth around Rs 55 cr made since MCC came into force in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 55.33 crore ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 6, officials said on Friday.

This includes Rs 10.39 crore of cash. The total amount of liquor seized during the period is 99210.65 litres, worth Rs 2,72,98,417. The total amount of drugs and narcotics seized is 774.09 kg, worth Rs 7,87,37,750.

Total precious metal seized -- gold, silver, ornaments, etc., -- is worth Rs 32,18,06,910. The total items, freebies seized (laptops, cookers, sarees, etc.,) during this period is worth Rs 2,16,10,000.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly election in 2015, the overall seizure worth of Rs 2,42,79,766 was made which included Rs 42,38,500 cash. (ANI)