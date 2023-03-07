Self-help group of Pouni Reasi tasting entrepreneurial success with kitchens at Dogra Rural Haat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): UMEED scheme of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) with support from District Administration has empowered a Self-Help Group of Pouni Block of Reasi district to taste the entrepreneurial success with the establishment of kitchens at Dogra Rural Haat.

According to an official statement from the Department of information and public relations, it was launched in March 2021 by District Administration Reasi in convergence with JKRLM, UMEED. It harnessed the culinary skills of homemakers, honed them to earn a livelihood out of their kitchens at Dogra Haat.

A four Cluster level federation SHG of women from Block Pouni turned cooking into a career option and made good profits which is helping them to support their families financially. After starting the livelihood venture 'Dogra Haat', many skill development training were imparted to support and increase the capacities of these women. They were taught the basics of stocking up the pantry, making quick recipes, packing techniques, social media skills and order management related to cooking techniques.

The SHG members were also made to understand promotional strategies for the modern market to run their kitchen single-handedly, while keeping adequate quantity and affordable pricing as the core mantra of the business.

The kitchen of these SHG members offers an attractive menu with more than 20 varieties of comfort Dogra Recipe food. Some of the popular dogra food cuisines include Makki ki Roti, Saag, Quer, Khurmure, special dogra recipe dal or mixed rice are available in their kitchen and this sets them apart from commercial restaurants. Lassi and Kheer is also one of the most sought after items by visitors in these kitchens.



The response to the Dogra Haat has been overwhelming as it has become a favourite layover point for tourists travelling to the famous shrine of Shivkhori. The Haat has delivered big orders to tourists and many other rural and urban customers are amongst their clientele.

The turnover of Haat has reached around Rs 7 lakhs in a span of two years.

Dogra Haat Kothian is more a women's empowerment movement than a business and they have been able to motivate women from all age groups and even conservative families after earning their trust.

Many in the area hail the role of Kailash Kumari, Cluster coordinator of Ekta Mahila CLF, Pouni and Neelam Kumari who is also Sarpanch of Kothian Panchayat who worked hard for the success of Dogra Haat.

Dogra Haat, Kothian has played a key role in empowering SHG women who are now confident of their skills and have become financially independent. (ANI)

