Self-reliance is panacea to fight COVID-19: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a "holistic package" of Rs 20 lakh crore and said that "self-reliance is the panacea to fight COVID-19".

"In the times of COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi is leading the country from the front. The 21st century will be defined by India, PM's message today has laid foundation stone for implementing this. `Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is our mantra for driving country towards this new change," Nadda tweeted.

Nadda stated that today Prime Minister Modi has declared the "world's largest holistic relief package."

"The Modi government has given financial packages of Rs 20 lakh crore to support every section of the society. It is around 10 per cent of Indian GDP. PM's proactive approach will build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

"Self-reliance is the panacea to fight COVID-19. I thank PM Narendra Modi for announcing holistic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to address land, labour, liquidity and laws. Rooted in our ethos of ' Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), self-reliance will not only benefit us but the whole world," he added.

Prime Minister Modi announced a special economic package today for various sections and MSMEs while addressing the nation on Tuesday.

"This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," he said.

The Prime Minister said that humanity would not accept defeat from the coronavirus but the people have to stay safe and move forward.

"We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. It is unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," he said. (ANI)