"Seller blacklisted, extending all support to authorities in probe": Flipkart after DCW notice in Delhi acid attack case

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Following the notice by the Delhi Commission for Women in connection with the sale of acid on Flipkart, the online e-commerce platform on Thursday said that it has "blacklisted" the concerned seller while also adding that the platform "closely monitors" and "delists products" that violate expected standards.

A spokesperson of the shopping platform condemned the incident and said that the company is "extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation".

"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited," the spokesperson said.

"The concerned seller has been blacklisted and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation," he added.

Earlier today, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to the chief executive officers of Amazon and Flipkart in connection with the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka and sought the "reason for the easy availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms".



The DCW also expressed concerns over the "illegal" availability of acid on Amazon and Flipkart and said that it "needs to be checked urgently".

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

"The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the letter signed by the Chairperson of the DCW read.

The Commission further sought the details of sellers who have placed 'acid' as a product on the two platforms.

"Please inform the reason for the availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms. Please provide complete details of sellers who have placed 'acid' as a product on your platform. Whether license of the seller was checked before posting the acid product on the online platform? If not, please provide reasons for the same. Whether photo IDs of those purchasing acid online were sought? If yes, please provide a complete list of the purchasers along with their photo IDs. If no, please provide reasons for the same," the letter stated.

The Commission also sought a detailed report of the action taken in the matter. Delhi Police has arrested all three accused for allegedly throwing acid at a 17-year-old girl in the national capital's Dwarka.

Delhi Police also issued a notice to Flipkart in connection with the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka after the accused had reportedly bought the acid through the e-commerce platform. (ANI)

