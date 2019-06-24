Seminar on Artificial Intelligence conducted in IIIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A seminar was conducted on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to explain its benefits and remove the misconception among the general public in its connection.

The seminar, which was conducted in International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, mainly focused on the uses of AI in the field of journalism.

Director, IIIT Hyderabad, PJ Narayanan told ANI, "The IIIT Hyderabad has evolved into a top technology and educational research institute. We have great strength in all the fields of the AI. So, we believe that we should reach out to different sections of society to educate people about the AI, and one such way to achieve this is to educate the media."

He added, "As AI has been in the media continuously for the last few years, we thought it would be better if we educate the media about AI and its uses in the field of journalism. This would help in reducing the misconceptions that people carry in their minds about AI. We would try to reach even other fields to educate them about AI and its advantages. So these seminars would mostly concentrate on what AI has achieved so far and to what point AI can reach."

Meanwhile, Professor Manurangam Kumar, faculty at IIIT Hyderabad said, "The main goal of this seminar is to educate the media to advance and latest achievements in the field of AI. It also covers the challenges and problems with the AI system. The AI has penetrated into each and every field of works. So it's important to know the good and bad sides to it." (ANI)

