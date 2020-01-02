Sena-Cong-NCP hold meeting over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A meeting of leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress is underway at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat here over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation.

Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Congress leader Ashok Chavan are present in the meeting.

Earlier today, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said that the allocation of portfolios will be done by the end of the day.

This comes amid reports of unrest among leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over portfolios allocation and non-allocation of cabinet birth. (ANI)

