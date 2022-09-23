Sena leaders hail Bombay HC's order allowing Uddhav-led faction to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): After the Bombay High Court on Friday ruled in favour of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and allowed it to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, Sena leaders from across the state lauded the move.

Shiv Sena MP from Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Arvind Sawant hailed the move and said that the Maharashtra government's efforts to divide the masses have failed.

"This is the festival of Hindus and we are celebrating it but they (the Maharashtra government) are opposing it. The people of the opposition were busy creating divisions and spreading poison," said Sawant.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lauded the move and jibed at the Shinde-led faction over the issue.

"Doctor's prescription: immediate Saline Drip for the entire Maharashtra cabinet," tweeted Chaturvedi.

The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled in favour of the Shiv Sena and allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

The tussle between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction was in full pace for weeks and the decision came only after thorough brawls came to the fore.

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab confirmed the development and said that the permission was given for a duration of five days starting October 2.

"Today High Court decided that Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park. It's been happening since 1966. We presented Shiv Sena's history before the court. The HC rejected law and order situation raised by BMC. Shiv Sena has permission to hold a rally from October 2 to 6," said Parab.

He also stressed on the ongoing turbulence around the "real Shiv Sena" and highlighted the court's take on it.

"Sada Sarvankar filed an intervention petition before HC seeking direction on which faction is the real Shiv Sena. HC said it's not their right (to decide) but the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India's right," he added.

He also listed the Sena's stance to approach the apex court and said, "We'll see in Supreme Court, will fight there too."

The BMC had refused to give permission to the two factions for holding the rally, based on the local police's report which said that the event may cause law and order problems in the area. (ANI)