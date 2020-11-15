Send delegation to meet Obama and present views on Rahul Gandhi: Shahnawaz Hussain takes dig at Shiv Sena

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday took a dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks pertaining to the opinion expressed by former US President Barack Obama concerning Rahul Gandhi and said instead of issuing a statement here, Shiv Sena members can go to the US and praise the Congress leader there.

"Barack Obama has only expressed his opinion. Shiv Sena should send a delegation to meet Barack Obama and present their side and Sanjay Raut can lead that delegation. Instead of issuing the statement here, they should go there (to US) and praise Rahul Gandhi," Hussain told ANI.

The BJP leader was commenting on remarks of Raut about words concerning Rahul Gandhi in Obama wrote in his memoir 'A Promised Land'.



According to a review of the book published in the New York Times, the former US president wrote in his memoir that Rahul Gandhi was "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject.

Raut had said "a foreign politician cannot give such opinions on Indian political leaders".

"The subsequent domestic political discourse on Obama's remark on the Congress leader is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation?"he had asked.

Hussain recalled remarks of Shiv Sena leaders before they joined an alliance with Congress in Maharashtra to form the government.

"What did Bal Thackeray, Uddhavji and Sanjay Raut think of Rahul Gandhi in the past. Firstly, they should retract their own statements," he said. (ANI)

