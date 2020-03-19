Send Nirbhaya convicts to India-Pak border but don't hang them: Lawyer

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): After a Delhi court refused to stay the execution of the four Nirbhaya convicts, advocate AP Singh on Thursday said that the rapists should not be hanged and "they are ready to serve the country".

"Send them to India-Pakistan border, send them to Doklam, but do not hang them. They are ready to serve the country. I can file an affidavit in this regard," Singh told reporters here.

Singh also argued for a commission for men, similar to that National Commission for Women (NCW).

"There are women commissions, women helpline numbers but why is there no men's commission? If a men's commission was working, then we would have gotten justice," Singh said.

On the other hand, Nirbhaya's lawyer, Seema Kushwaha, expressed confidence that the convicts in the matter will be hanged. "I am sure that all four convicts will be hanged at 5.30 am tomorrow," she said.

This comes after a Delhi court earlier today refused to stay the execution of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today also dismissed three petitions filed by the convicts in the matter.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

