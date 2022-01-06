Senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal blames Punjab govt for PM's security lapse

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 6 (ANI): After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the PM's security breach incident was 'scripted', BJP senior leader Brijmohan Agarwal claimed that PM's schedule is always notified to the state prior to his visit so it's the Punjab government which is the reason behind security lapses.

"See, the Prime Minister's visit is not sudden. It does not happen without any prior information or without a proper plan. The state government is notified at least 15 days prior to the visit to make necessary preparation. So even after that preparation, if the security lapse happens then the pride, security and honour of the country are at stake", said Brijmohan Agarwal.

On Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's allegation that the PM's security breach issue was 'scripted', he said, "I feel that it is not proper for the Chief Minister of a state to says such bad things about the security of the country."



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that an attempt was being made to defame the Punjab government. "Why did he go by road suddenly after his initial plan was to fly", questioned Baghel.

"The state government, central agencies and the state agencies sit together and decide on Prime Minister's visit. Then it will be wrong to say that the state government was not kept in the loop." "These people have put the country's security at risk", he added.

On Baghel's press conference on the Punjab issue, he said that Congress has become active now as it has come under the spotlight after yesterday's incident and Bhupesh Baghel is in the process of making himself a national leader. So he is holding a press conference.

"If he has guts, ask him to speak on Naxalite, COVID-19 and other major issues in Chhattisgarh", added Brijmohan Agarwal. (ANI)

