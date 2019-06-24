Senior BJP leader LK Advani on a personal visit to Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is on a week-long personal visit to Shimla.

He arrived in Shimla on June 22 and will be here until June 28. He is accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani and a few family friends.

He was seen having lunch at the Mall road in Shimla.

He is staying in Mashobra in the town.

On being asked about his visit on the day of his arrival, Advani said, "It is a personal visit for a week. I have come because of the pleasant weather here."

The nonagenarian politician did not contest from Gandhinagar in the Lok Sabha polls this year as the BJP had set a rule that no one above 75 years of age would contest in an election.

He is part of the Margdarshak Mandal of the BJP along with senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

