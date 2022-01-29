Senior BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister Madan Mohan Mittal today joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Saturday, said a press release.

According to the release, the veteran leader, who was instrumental in cementing communal ties after a period of strife along with former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, said he had always stood alongside Mr Badal who was a symbol of unity and would also stand alongside Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal who was carrying forward the same legacy. He also lauded the SAD President for fast-tracking development during his stint in government as Deputy Chief Minister as well as bringing in massive investment into the State.



Madan Mohan Mittal, who was accompanied by his son Arvind Mittal and the entire rank and file of the BJP of Anandpur Sahib constituency, said he was also resigning from the BJP to fight the injustice being done to the constituency. He said while all projects had been taken away from Anandpur Sahib during the Congress regime, the local BJP leadership had failed to safeguard the rights of its people. "We have seen rampant illegal mining in Anandpur Sahib Constituency which needs to be stopped. Truckers and truck unions have also been robbed of their livelihood. I have stepped forward to work for the welfare of Anandpur Sahib and end the discrimination being meted out to it".

Sukhbir Badal while welcoming Mr Mittal into the SAD fold appointed him the party's halqa incharge from the seat. He also announced the appointment of Mr Mittal as the senior vice president of the party. When queried whether Mittal would contest the forthcoming elections from Anandpur Sahib, he said this decision would be left to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

A large number of panchayat and block Samiti members also joined the SAD along with Mr Madan Mohan Mittal. They were all honoured with 'saropas' on the occasion. (ANI)

