Senior CISF officer to meet COVID-19 positive personnel in Kannur district

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 1 (ANI): After nine CISF personnel were tested COVID-19 positive, CISF Director-General has decided to send a senior officer to Kannur district to ensure the welfare of the personnel.

"I spoke to CISF Director-General and he conveyed that a senior CISF officer will be sent to Kannur district soon to ensure the welfare of the CISF personnel, " said Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behara.

He further said, "All measures have been taken to ensure the safety and health of CISF personnel in the state."

The state police chief informed, "Kannur DIG K Sethuraman and SP Yatish Chandra will soon visit Kannur Airport and CISF Barracks. They will lead the process of disinfection of the airport and barracks while Inspector General of police Tummala Vikram is appointed as in-charge of coordination." (ANI)

