Senior citizen booked for flouting lockdown rules in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Mangaluru police have lodged an FIR against a senior citizen for allegedly flouting lockdown rules here on Thursday.

The man who appears to be in mid-sixties was found moving on Lal Bagh area road in his car when the lockdown was in force.

In a few minutes long video, the accused can be seen engaging in a verbal altercation with the police and was also heard using filthy language against them.

He also tried to push aside barricade placed in the way.

An FIR against him has been registered in Urwa police station under sections 353, 504 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to extend the nationwide lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, till May 3. (ANI)