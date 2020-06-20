Senior Congress leader abducted, murdered by relative in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A senior Congress leader Ramachandra Reddy was allegedly abducted and murdered by his relative Pratap Reddy and his (P Reddy's) driver over a land dispute.

As per information provided by the police, both the accused are absconding and a case has been registered against them.

"The Deceased Ramchandra Reddy and Accused Pratap Reddy, both are relatives, they have land dispute from some time now, regarding that the deceased and accused both were sitting in a car in Shadnagar and arguing with each other. Then from there accused Pratap Reddy's driver had come and they took the deceased to an abandoned venture in Kothuru, both killed Ramchandra Reddy and left from there. Both are absconding. Presently a Kidnapping Case has been registered," said Shadnagar DCP while speaking to ANI over the phone.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

