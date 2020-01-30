Senior Congress leader M Kamalam passes away

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader M Kamalam passed away on Thursday in Kozhikode due to age-related ailments. She was 96.

She was the cooperation minister in the K. Karunakaran government. She has also worked as KPCC vice president and women's commission chairperson.

Kamalam's cremation will be held in Kozhikode later in the day. (ANI)