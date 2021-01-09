Senior Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki passes away, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express condolences

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Madhavsinh Solanki.

The 94-year-old leader breathed his last at his residence in Gandhinagar in the morning today.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Solanki played a key role in Gujarat politics for decades and he will be remembered for his rich service to society.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.



"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Solanki's death and said that the leader will be remembered for his contribution to strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he said in another tweet.

Expressing condolences, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said that Solanki had made his place in the heart of the people by his nature and actions.

"The news of death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, former Foreign Minister of the country and senior Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki is tragic. May god rest his holy spirit. During his lifetime, he had made his place in the heart of the people by his nature and actions," he tweeted. (ANI)

