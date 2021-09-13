Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday at the age of 80, informed the Congress party.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," tweeted the Congress.
Fernandes, considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, held several party positions and also served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA regime. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 15:51 IST
