Senior counsel of Allahabad HC Vibhav Upadhyay passes away

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Senior counsel of the Allahabad High Court Vibhav Bhushan Upadhyay on Monday passed away at the age of 88.

He was being treated for lung infection at PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Upadhyay was born on October 27, 1931. His father Balram Upadhyay had served as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

