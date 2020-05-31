Senior CRPF officer attached with MHA COVID control room tests coronavirus positive

New Delhi, [India], May 31 (ANI): A senior rank officer of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday evening.

According to an official communication by CRPF, the officer was attached with the Ministry of Home Affairs' COVID control room.

"He had attended training on May 21 and thereafter attached with MHA COVID Control Room. He had fever and cough since May 26 and was advised COVID-19 test. The test was carried out on May 29 and result was declared COVID-19 positive on May 30 evening. Further his first/secondary contact details being ascertained and intimated," CRPF said.

CRPF has also requested to inform MHA Control Room Covid cell accordingly.

According to the CRPF, till Saturday evening, two new positive cases were reported among its personnel. Out of these one case was from Jammu and another from Delhi. Two cases were discharged from Guwahati hospital.

CRPF said three new positive cases were reported on Sunday.

There are 187 active COVID-19 positive cases, 239 personnel had recovered while two personnel succumbed to the virus. There are a total 428 cases of infection in the CRPF till now. (ANI)

